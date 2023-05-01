Auto

Top features of Tesla Model 3 rival, ORA Next Cat

May 01, 2023

ORA Next Cat features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Great Wall Motor)

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor or GWM has finally taken the wraps off its second offering, the Next Cat, for the international markets. The electric sedan will be sold alongside its smaller sibling, the Ora Funky Cat in the UK. Once launched in early 2024, the EV will compete with the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ 6.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1984, Great Wall Motor or GWM is one of the largest automotive manufacturers in China. The company entered the European market in 2006.

With electrification becoming the need of the hour, the automaker joined hands with German marque BMW in 2018, to develop the new electric MINI.

Now, the brand is planning to introduce a premium e-sedan offering.

The sedan features oval-shaped headlights and a sloping roofline

GWM's ORA Next Cat follows the brand's futuristic design philosophy. The EV features a long and sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, oval-shaped projector LED headlamps, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, chrome-lined windows, flush-fitted door handles, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear end of the sedan is graced by wrap-around LED taillamps.

The EV boasts premium brown-colored upholstery and a glass roof

To make the five-seater cabin lively, the ORA Next Cat features a minimalist design on the inside. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium brown-colored upholstery, an expansive glass roof, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a floating type infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will promise a range of up to 482km

The technical specifications for the Next Cat (European version) are yet to be finalized. However, the company plans to use the 402hp/680Nm dual-motor, four-wheel-drive setup, that is linked to an 82kWh battery pack (Chinese model). The EV promises a range of up to 482km.

How much will the ORA Next Cat cost?

The pricing and availability details of the ORA Next Cat are yet to be disclosed by GWM for the European region. For reference, the sedan has a starting price tag of CNY 1,89,800 (approximately Rs. 22.44 lakh) in the Chinese market. If priced right, we believe the sedan, with its futuristic design and capable electric powertrain, can be a game-changer globally as well.