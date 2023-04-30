Auto

Hyundai CRETA EV spied on test: What should we expect

Hyundai CRETA EV spied on test: What should we expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 30, 2023, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA EV should promise a range of 400km. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is planning to introduce an EV version of its popular mid-size SUV, the CRETA, in India soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming e-SUV was spotted during test runs on our shores. The South Korean automotive giant will likely be using the powertrain from its capable KONA Electric model, to suit the SUV's ICE-derived chassis.

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, Hyundai has become one of the forerunners in the performance electric vehicle segment.

After the futuristic IONIQ 5 and KONA EV, the carmaker is now planning to introduce an electrified variant of its mid-size SUV, the CRETA in the Indian market.

The company believes that the e-SUV will be very successful with its immense road presence and popularity.

The EV will follow Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language

On the outside, the Hyundai CRETA EV will retain the overall design of its ICE-powered sibling and follow the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. The e-SUV will feature a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille with chrome highlights, tri-beam LED headlights with integrated split-type DRLs, roof rails, skid plates, and designer alloy wheels. Split-style LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler should grace the rear end.

The SUV will sport an electric sunroof and ventilated seats

On the inside, the Hyundai CRETA EV will remain largely identical to its ICE sibling. It will feature a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

It should promise a range of over 400km

The technical details of the CRETA EV are yet to be disclosed by Hyundai. We expect the e-SUV to be offered with a capable electric motor linked to a large battery pack. The EV will likely deliver a range of over 400km on a charge.

Will the Hyundai CRETA EV be worth buying?

The pricing details of the CRETA EV are yet to be disclosed, as the vehicle is still in the testing phase. We expect it to carry a premium over its ICE-powered counterpart which begins at Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom). In our opinion, the EV will be a good buy, as it will offer a futuristic design, a tech-forward cabin, and a capable all-electric powertrain.