Top commuter motorcycles you can buy under Rs. 2 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 30, 2023, 03:28 pm 3 min read

Bajaj Pulsar 125 is one of the sportiest offerings in the commuter segment (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

India is one of the largest motorcycle markets in the world. The biggest chunk of the market comprises commuter offerings. The segment is made up of bikes under 200cc from the likes of Bajaj Auto, Honda, Hero MotoCorp, and Keeway. With demand expected to grow even further, here's our list of the top five commuter bikes on our shores.

Hero Passion XTEC: Price starts at Rs. 77,693

Hero Passion XTEC has a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and a Bluetooth-enabled backlit digital instrument cluster. The bike is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, Combined Braking System (CBS), telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine (9hp/9.79Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price begins at Rs. 80,154

Bajaj Pulsar 125 gets sporty graphics, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, Combined Braking System (CBS), telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i engine (11.6hp/10.8Nm).

TVS Raider 125: Price starts at Rs. 93,719

TVS Raider 125 features a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, Combined Braking System (CBS), telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 124.8cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (15.3hp/11.2Nm).

Honda Unicorn: Costs Rs. 1.06 lakh

Honda Unicorn sports a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a halogen headlamp, an analog instrument console, an upswept exhaust, and alloy wheels. For safety, it features a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike draws power from a 162.7cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine (12.73hp/14Nm).

Keeway SR 125: Available at Rs. 1.19 lakh

Keeway SR 125 flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a round headlamp, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, a circular taillamp, and a single-pod instrument cluster. The retro-inspired motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, Combined Braking System (CBS), telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine (9.7hp/8.2Nm).