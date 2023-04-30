Auto

Ducati Monster SP v/s Kawasaki Z900RS: Which one to buy

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Ducati will introduce the 2023 Monster SP in India on May 2. To recall, the bikemaker revealed the track-focused offering in the global markets in September last year. Based on the regular Monster model, the high-performance variant gets various mechanical and cosmetic upgrades. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 16 lakh, it rivals the 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS. Which is better?

Ducati Monster SP looks more pleasing to the eye

Ducati Monster SP sits on an aluminum alloy monocoque frame and features a muscular fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, split-type seats, "Termignoni" slip-on exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Kawasaki Z900RS gets a high tensile steel trellis frame and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, circular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a ribbed-pattern seat, and a slim LED taillight.

Ducati Monster SP is lighter

Ducati Monster SP has a seat height of 820mm, a 14-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,474mm, and a kerb weight of 188kg. The Kawasaki Z900RS has a saddle height of 835mm, a 17-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,470mm, and weighs 215kg.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Ducati Monster SP and Kawasaki Z900RS come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. Suspension duties on both streetfighter motorcycles are handled by inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Monster SP packs a more powerful engine

Ducati Monster SP draws power from a 937cc, V-twin Testastretta engine that churns out a maximum power of 111hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. Kawasaki Z900RS is powered by a 948cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled mill that generates a maximum power of 108hp at 8,500rpm and 95Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Both bikes get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Kawasaki Z900RS can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 16.47 lakh, while the Ducati Monster SP is expected to cost around Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) when launched on May 2. We believe you should wait for the Monster SP, as it will provide aggressive looks, a monocoque chassis, a powerful engine, and overall better brand value.