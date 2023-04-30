Auto

2023 Bentley Continental GTC in the works: What to expect

Bentley is gearing up to unveil the facelifted version of the Continental GTC for the global markets soon. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming roadster was spotted during winter test runs. The car is expected to get revised front and rear styling similar to the recently-showcased Continental GT Azure model. So, what to expect from the vehicle?

Why does this story matter?

Bentley is known for creating luxurious vehicles across the globe.

Since its inception in 1919, the British marque has been highly regarded by critics worldwide for providing a balance between sporty styling and comfortable ride and handling.

However, with rivals such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi increasing their luxury quotient in recent years, the carmaker has decided to update its line-up as well.

The roadster will feature a new grille and designer wheels

On the design front, the upcoming Bentley Continental GTC will feature a redesigned front and rear fascia, in line with the brand's new-age philosophy. The roadster will boast a new grille, a long and muscular bonnet, circular LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, large doors with frameless windows, door-mounted ORVMs, and new-age designer alloy wheels. Oval-shaped LED taillights will grace the rear end.

The car will get premium leather upholstery and wooden veneers

The interiors of the facelifted Bentley Continental GTC are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. However, we expect the roadster to get a sporty yet luxurious four-seater cabin with wooden veneers, premium leather upholstery, deep and padded floor mats, brushed aluminum components, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a neatly-integrated infotainment panel.

The sports car will come equipped with multiple ADAS functions

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the upcoming Bentley Continental GTC will come equipped with multiple airbags and radar-based ADAS functions. To further increase the convenience factor, the roadster might feature a semi-autonomous driving facility as well.

It will be backed by a potent W12 engine

Powering the upcoming Bentley Continental GTC will be a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 626hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. With electrification becoming a priority in the automotive world, the carmaker might also add a mild-hybrid system to the existing powertrain. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by an 8-speed ZF DCT gearbox.

2023 Bentley Continental GTC: Pricing and availability

Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Continental GTC are expected to be disclosed by Bentley at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which retails at Rs. 3.91 crore (ex-showroom) in India. If you are looking to make a statement, we believe the upcoming roadster will be the right choice for you.