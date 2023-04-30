Auto

2024 Bentley Flying Spur v/s Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Luxury sedans compared

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 30, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

Luxury car marque Bentley has revealed the 2024 iteration of its flagship sedan offering, the Flying Spur for the global markets. The updated car showcases the automaker's commitment to sustainability by using recycled nylon carpets. The premium four-wheeler takes on the current segment leader, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Let's find out if the British fighter can prevail against the German brawler.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class looks more pleasant

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class flaunts a lengthy and sculpted bonnet, sweptback Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille with vertical slats, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Bentley Flying Spur features a muscular hood, an all-new matrix grille with a dark tint treatment, circular LED headlights, crystal-like DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, 22-inch wheels, and squared-out LED taillights.

The S-Class has larger dimensions

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 5,469mm long, 2,109mm wide, 1,510mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,396mm. The Bentley Flying Spur has an overall length of 5,316mm, a width of 2,013mm, a height of 1,484mm, and a wheelbase of 3,194mm.

Both sedans feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-color ambient lighting

On the inside, both sedans have a luxurious four-seater cabin. Mercedes-Maybach S-Class features a minimalistic dashboard with wooden trims, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a 30-speaker Burmester sound system, and a vertically-stacked MBUX infotainment panel. Bentley Flying Spur gets wooden veneers on the dashboard, brushed aluminum components, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a 21-channel sound system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel.

The S-Class gets more engine options

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S 580 draws power from either a 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 503hp/700Nm or a 6.0-liter V12 mill that generates 612hp/900Nm. Powering the 2024 Bentley Flying Spur is a 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that puts out 626hp/900Nm. For transmission duties, the former gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, while the latter has an 8-speed ZF DCT gearbox.

The S-Class supports autonomous driving

To ensure the safety of its occupants, both the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur come equipped with multiple airbags and a suite of ADAS functions. The list on both sedans includes radar-based adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping assist, cross-traffic warning, and auto emergency braking with evasive steering assist. The former additionally supports Level 2 autonomous driving to add to its tech quotient.

Which one is better?

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class can be yours between Rs. 2.69 crore and Rs. 3.4 crore, while the pricing details of the 2024 Bentley Flying Spur are yet to be announced. For reference, the previous-generation model of the Flying Spur ranged between Rs. 3.22 crore and Rs. 3.41 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Between these two, we choose the S-Class as it offers more value for money.