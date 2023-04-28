Auto

Bentley updates Continental GT Azure, Flying Spur: Check what's new

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

Luxury car marque Bentley has revealed the 2024 iterations of the Continental GT Azure and Flying Spur model for the global markets. Both cars showcase the automaker's commitment to sustainability by featuring carpets made entirely using recycled nylon. They have also received minor tweaks to the front fascia. The official launch of the updated models is expected in late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 1919, Bentley has been known for creating luxurious vehicles for the global car markets. Unlike other luxury car brands, the Volkswagen group-owned British carmaker regularly updates its line-up.

Now, the company has unveiled the Continental GT Azure and Flying Spur models with MY-2024 updates.

With refreshed looks and focus on sustainability, both cars will likely attract more customers.

Continental GT Azure is available in coupe and convertible avatars

Considered one of the most luxurious grand-touring vehicles in the world, the 2024 Continental GT Azure is available in both coupe and convertible avatars. The updated car features a new vertical slatted grille in brushed aluminum finish, circular LED headlights with crystalline-effect DRLs, and redesigned 22-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, it gets new floormats made using 100% pure wool for a deep, padded feeling.

Bentley Flying Spur sports an all-new matrix grille

The Flying Spur is currently the flagship model for the Bentley. With MY-2024 updates, the sedan now gets an all-new matrix grille in place of the straight vane patterned one, along with an option to have exterior trim finished in grey color. On the inside, the car features brushed aluminum components that use a new multi-direction finishing process to create a three-dimensional effect.

Both cars are powered by a potent W12 engine

Powering both the 2024 Bentley Continental GT Azure and Flying Spur is a potent 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 626hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The mill is mated to an 8-speed ZF DCT gearbox.

What else can you choose instead of the new Bentleys?

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Bentley Continental GT Azure and Flying Spur are yet to be disclosed. We expect the cars to carry a premium over their current models, which start at Rs. 3.29 crore and Rs. 3.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India, respectively. In terms of the sheer luxury quotient, they rival the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.