Features of track-ready 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 25, 2023, 12:03 pm 2 min read

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Dodge)

As a part of the "Last Call" campaign, US-based carmaker Dodge has unveiled the 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 for the North American region. The production of the coupe is limited to just 3,000 units for the US and 300 units for Canada. It is the most powerful series production car for the brand. Here's a quick look at its top features.

Why does this story matter?

After a few development delays, Dodge has finally brought forth its most powerful Challenger model to date.

Dubbed the "SRT Demon 170," the coupe is backed by the 'Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate' engine, which primarily does duties on the brand's race cars.

To showcase its racing prowess, it also gets an improved TransBrake 2.0, which helps the driver to launch the car effectively.

The track-ready coupe looks like a quintessential 'American Muscle Car'

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 retains the iconic 'American Muscle Car' look of the standard model. It gets a long and sculpted hood with functional air vents, a sleek black grille with a neatly-integrated quad projector headlamp setup, a front air splitter, two large doors, and blacked-out designer wheels. Sleek LED taillamps and a boot-lid spoiler are available at the rear end.

It gets a host of optional custom race-ready kits

Dodge will allow its customers to choose from a wide variety of optional race-ready kits for their 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170. The list includes Drag suspension, Brembo-sourced 4-piston brakes, forged aluminum wheels with Mickey Thompson drag racing tires, carbon fiber interior accents, and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching. They can also opt for a harness bar or even a parachute.

An improved TransBrake 2.0 launch control system

To enhance its racing capabilities, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 comes equipped with an improved TransBrake 2.0 launch control system. The system enables the driver to keep the throttle pinned down completely and use the paddle shifter to release the electronically engaged brakes for an optimized standing start at the drag strips. The system is integrated with the car's 8-speed automatic transmission.

It is backed by a 6.2-liter, supercharged V8 engine

Powering the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is a 6.2-liter, 'Direct Connection Hellephant C170 crate,' supercharged V8 engine that churns out 1,025hp of maximum power and 1,281Nm of peak torque when running on sustainable E85 fuel. On regular E10 fuel, the coupe generates 900hp/1,028Nm.