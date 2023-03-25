Auto

Is the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F better than its siblings

Is the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F better than its siblings

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 25, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has a top speed of 144km/h (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has re-introduced the Pulsar 220F after a small hiatus of two years in India. The 2023 iteration now carries a sticker price of Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it now comes closer to its siblings, the Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS200. While the 220F has a cult-like following, the F250 and RS200 are loaded with modern-age features.

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto passed the mantle of the "Fastest Indian Motorcycle" to the all-new Pulsar F250 in 2021, after discontinuing the iconic Pulsar 220F.

The latter had developed a cult-like following in 15 years since its first arrival on our shores. Its massive popularity and ever-rising demand pushed the company to revive the legendary model.

However, will it survive against its modern siblings?

Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the original "Fastest Indian Motorcycle"

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F remains mostly identical to its outgoing model and features a vertical dual-pod headlight setup, an upright windscreen, a semi-faring with fairing-mounted mirrors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear Nitrox shock absorbers. It runs on an OBD-2 compliant 220cc, DTS-i, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (20.11hp/18.55Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar F250 is the brand's new-age quarter-liter offering

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 sits on a new steel-tubular frame and gets a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, side-mounted exhaust, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and an all-LED lighting setup. The bike has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 37mm telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for safety. It draws power from an all-new 249cc, air and oil-cooled, SOHC, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine (24.5hp/21.5Nm).

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is a fully-faired supersport motorcycle

The flagship offering of the Bajaj Pulsar range, the RS200 sports a perimeter-type frame and gets dual projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, and full-fairing. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a tried-and-tested 199.5cc, DTS-i, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (24.2hp/18.7Nm).

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F costs Rs. 1.37 lakh, the Pulsar F250 is available between Rs. 1.45 lakh and Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the Pulsar RS200 will set you back by Rs. 1.71 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar 220F was a revelation when it was launched. However, in the current scenario, we recommend the modern-age Pulsar F250.