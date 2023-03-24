Auto

Mercedes-AMG's first hybrid car is coming to India: Key facts

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 24, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE generates a maximum power of 843hp (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG, the German brand known for its performance cars, is all set to introduce the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in India on April 11. This will be the division's first-ever hybrid model to reach our shores and is the brand's most powerful series production vehicle to date. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) super sedan.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-AMG is known for creating some of the most capable V6, V8, and V12 engines across the globe.

However, with the entire automotive industry shifting its focus toward electric mobility solutions, the high-performance carmaker is slowly introducing hybrid and all-electric offerings in its global portfolio.

Now, the brand is planning to bring its first-ever hybrid model, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE to India.

The super sedan features a signature "Panamericana" grille

On the design front, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE follows the brand's modern design language and features the signature "Panamericana" grille with vertical slats and a forward-facing radar unit. It has swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, four doors with frameless windows, flared wheel arches, and designer 20/21-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhausts grace the rear end.

It gets a leather-wrapped AMG-specific steering wheel for better control

On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a minimalist black dashboard, premium all-black upholstery with contrasting red-color stitching, and a leather-wrapped AMG-specific steering wheel with paddle-shifters for better control. The sedan packs a dual-screen setup with the latest MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ESC, and ADAS functions.

It is backed by a potent 4.0-liter petrol-hybrid V8 engine

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a potent 639hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is linked to a 204hp electric motor and a 6.1kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 843hp of maximum power and 1,400Nm of peak torque.

How much will the super sedan cost in India?

Mercedes-AMG will be disclosing the pricing and availability details of the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in India at its launch event scheduled on April 11. For reference, the 2023 iteration of the high-performance super sedan carries a sticker price tag of $180,000 (approximately Rs. 1.48 crore) in the US market. When launched, the car will rival segment leader Porsche Panamera.