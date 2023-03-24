Mercedes-AMG's first hybrid car is coming to India: Key facts
Mercedes-AMG, the German brand known for its performance cars, is all set to introduce the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in India on April 11. This will be the division's first-ever hybrid model to reach our shores and is the brand's most powerful series production vehicle to date. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) super sedan.
Why does this story matter?
- Mercedes-AMG is known for creating some of the most capable V6, V8, and V12 engines across the globe.
- However, with the entire automotive industry shifting its focus toward electric mobility solutions, the high-performance carmaker is slowly introducing hybrid and all-electric offerings in its global portfolio.
- Now, the brand is planning to bring its first-ever hybrid model, the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE to India.
The super sedan features a signature "Panamericana" grille
On the design front, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE follows the brand's modern design language and features the signature "Panamericana" grille with vertical slats and a forward-facing radar unit. It has swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a sloping roofline, four doors with frameless windows, flared wheel arches, and designer 20/21-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and quad exhausts grace the rear end.
It gets a leather-wrapped AMG-specific steering wheel for better control
On the inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a minimalist black dashboard, premium all-black upholstery with contrasting red-color stitching, and a leather-wrapped AMG-specific steering wheel with paddle-shifters for better control. The sedan packs a dual-screen setup with the latest MBUX infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ESC, and ADAS functions.
It is backed by a potent 4.0-liter petrol-hybrid V8 engine
Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a potent 639hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is linked to a 204hp electric motor and a 6.1kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 843hp of maximum power and 1,400Nm of peak torque.
How much will the super sedan cost in India?
Mercedes-AMG will be disclosing the pricing and availability details of the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE in India at its launch event scheduled on April 11. For reference, the 2023 iteration of the high-performance super sedan carries a sticker price tag of $180,000 (approximately Rs. 1.48 crore) in the US market. When launched, the car will rival segment leader Porsche Panamera.