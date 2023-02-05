Auto

Citroen C3-based three-row MPV in the works; launch soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Citroen C3-based MPV will be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen was spotted doing test runs of a C3-based three-row MPV in the European region. Although heavily camouflaged, the test mule had a front fascia similar to the quirky-looking car. The French automaker has already confirmed the launch of the three-row model in 2023 for the Indian market. The all-new four-wheeler should feature the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine as well.

Why does this story matter?

The Citroen C3 arrived in the Indian market last year. The car entered the competitive entry-level micro-SUV segment with a bang to take on the likes of the Tata Punch and Renault Kiger.

The four-wheeler received an overall warm reception from critics and customers alike.

To benefit from its success, the automaker is now planning to launch a three-row variant as well.

The MPV will flaunt bumper-mounted headlights and designer wheels

The upcoming Citroen C3-based MPV will likely get a similar front fascia from its hatchback sibling and flaunt a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The car will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

It will likely be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Citroen three-row MPV will be backed by the same 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine from the Citroen C3. We expect the motor to develop a maximum power of 110hp and a peak torque of 190Nm. It should be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car should feature a 10.0-inch infotainment panel

The interiors of the upcoming Citroen MPV are under wraps. We expect the C3-based car to feature a two-tone dashboard, squared-out air vents, keyless entry with a start-stop button, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EDB, and a rear-view camera.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the C3-based three-row MPV will be announced by Citroen at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect it to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.