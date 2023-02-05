Auto

2023 KTM 390 Adventure breaks cover: Top features explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 05, 2023, 04:55 pm 3 min read

2023 KTM 390 Adventure flaunts a side-mounted exhaust

Austrian marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of 390 Adventure for the global markets. The middleweight ADV now features a much-needed update in form of heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels. The offroad-biased motorcycle has always been appreciated by both critics and customers for its nimble ride and handling characteristics and powerful 373cc engine. Let's take a look at its top features.

With the ADV segment gaining popularity in recent years, almost every bikemaker is introducing adventure-touring offerings in India.

However, KTM has become to go-to brand for people looking for a capable off-road-focused motorcycle, that can also double up as a comfortable city commuter.

With the MY-2023 update, the company has now added features that increase the overall value-for-money quotient of the 390 Adventure model.

It gets heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels wrapped in offroad-oriented tires

The updated KTM 390 Adventure now features a set of heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels that increase the rough-roading capabilities of the motorcycle to a large extent. It gets a 19-inch rim at the front side and a 17-inch one at the rear end. Both wheels are wrapped in offroad-oriented Continental tires. This will enable riders to tackle difficult terrains without worrying about cracking/chipping the wheels.

A powerful offroad riding mode

The new KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with a ride-by-wire throttle with Street and Offroad riding modes. The latter has been retuned to handle tricky situations such as a muddy puddle or thick sand with relative ease. With the Offroad mode activated, the motorcycle automatically engages the Offroad ABS, which allows the rider to lock the rear wheel for controlled slides.

A 5.0-inch adaptive TFT instrument cluster

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure retains the full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster from the outgoing model. The display adapts the screen to light or dark mode automatically by using a panel-mounted photosensor. Touted as the best-in-class display, it provides various riding telemetry as well as turn-by-turn navigation information to the rider. The panel can be operated via four multifunctional switches on the handlebar.

It draws power from a 373cc engine

The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is backed by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with Bosch-sourced Engine Management System (EMS). The mill churns out a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The motor is mated to the brand's Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) with anti-hopping functionality, that allows the rider to utilize the full power, without the rear wheel slipping unintentionally.