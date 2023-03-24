Auto

In greener push, Tata Motors to launch showrooms for EVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 24, 2023, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX is the flagship offering in the EV range (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors is gearing up to set up exclusive showrooms for its EV range in as many as 10 Tier-2 cities in India soon. This move will cater to the ever-rising demand for its Nexon EV range and Tiago EV. As per reports, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) will finalize the details within the first quarter of FY-2024.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the torch bearer of affordable electric mobility in India, Tata Motors is the largest EV maker on our shores with a market share of about 87%.

The brand has capable offerings such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Nexon EV range in its Indian portfolio.

With the introduction of exclusive showrooms, the popularity of its electric vehicles will increase even more.

A quick look at Tata Motors' EV range

Tata Motors currently sells all-electric versions of the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon in India. The Tiago is backed by a 19.2kWh battery with up to 250km of range or a 24kWh battery pack promising around 315km. The Tigor gets a 26kWh battery which can do up to 315km. The Nexon is available as EV PRIME (30.2kWh battery, 312km) and EV MAX (40.5kWh battery, 437km).

The company is seeing good growth with EVs

A spokesperson for Tata Motors said, "We are seeing good growth in EVs and are actively considering dealership formats. More details will be shared at an opportune time." For reference, the Tiago EV clocked over 20,000 bookings within a month of its launch, while the Nexon EV range surpassed the highly coveted 50,000 units production milestone in December last year.

EV-exclusive showrooms will offer a premium buying experience

Tata Motors is planning to set up 10 EV-exclusive showrooms in the top Tier-2 cities in India. The format of the new showrooms is expected to be plusher than Maruti Suzuki's NEXA outlets.

Tata Motors is planning to double EV sales in FY-2024

With an overall positive response for its all-electric range, Tata Motors is now planning to double its EV sales in FY-2024 to around 1,00,000 units. The carmaker is also gearing up to introduce a whole new range of EVs based on its Gen 2 and Gen 3 platforms. By expanding in Tier-2 cities, the company is planning to further accelerate EV adoption in India.