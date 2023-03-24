Auto

Hero Karizma to make a comeback soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 24, 2023, 01:15 pm 2 min read

India's largest bikemaker Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to reveal the all-new version of the iconic Karizma model in India, sometime later this year. The moniker was retired by the automaker in 2019 due to a steep decline in sales. However, given the rapidly evolving market, the company has decided to re-introduce the legendary nameplate with an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Karizma was introduced by Hero MotoCorp (then Hero Honda) in 2003.

It was the first Indian motorcycle in the sports-tourer segment to breach the 200cc mark with its legendary 223cc, SOHC, air-cooled engine, which was first seen on the CRF230 model sold in the US market by its strategic partner, Honda.

The bike is set to make a comeback this year.

It will likely feature a semi-faired design with all-LED lighting

Hero MotoCorp has kept the design of the upcoming Karizma model under wraps. However, we expect the capable sports-tourer offering to feature a semi-faired design with aggressive design elements, an all-LED lighting setup, a raised windscreen, split-type seats, a stubby exhaust, and a tapering rear end. The motorcycle should pack a semi-digital instrument cluster with connectivity options and ride on designer alloy wheels.

It will come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the all-new Hero Karizma should come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the sports-tourer motorcycle would likely be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be backed by an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp is yet to share the technical details of the upcoming Karizma model. However, we expect it to draw power from an all-new 210cc liquid-cooled engine. The motor will likely generate 25hp of maximum power and a peak torque of around 30Nm.

How much will the new Hero Karizma cost?

Hero Motocorp will finalize the pricing and availability details of the all-new Karizma soon. The motorcycle is still in the early testing phase, with the final production version expected to arrive by late 2023. We expect the new-generation sports-tourer offering to carry a premium over the now-discontinued model, which carried a starting price tag of Rs. 1.06 lakh(ex-showroom) in the ZMR guise.