Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark editions introduced

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 22, 2023, 07:27 pm 2 min read

Homegrown SUV specialist Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 'Red Dark' editions of Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs in India. They are based on the Dark edition trim and start at Rs. 12.35 lakh, Rs. 21.77 lakh, and Rs. 22.61 lakh, respectively. All vehicles get minor cosmetic tweaks with bright red-colored highlights to differentiate from the regular models.

Why does this story matter?

With the strong road presence and appeal of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs, Tata Motors managed to become one of the most successful SUV makers in India.

The company received a warm reception for their Dark edition models as well.

To further increase their popularity on our shores, the automaker has now introduced the 'Red Dark' editions with updated exterior and interior features.

Tata Nexon Red Dark edition

Tata Nexon Red Dark edition flaunts an Oberon Black paint scheme with red accents on the front grille and brake calipers, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails. Inside, the five-seater cabin features Carnelian Red upholstery and red-colored trims on the grab handles, center console, and multifunctional steering wheel. It runs on a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 110hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill.

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition

Tata Harrier Red Dark edition sports projector headlights, a black grille with a red accent, red brake calipers, and Charcoal Black-colored 18-inch alloy wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin gets Carnelian Red upholstery with diamond-style quilting, red-colored highlights on the dashboard, a 10.25-inch infotainment console, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, "Kryotec" turbo-diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

Tata Safari Red Dark edition

Tata Safari Red Dark edition features an Oberon Black color scheme, a blacked-out grille with red highlights, red-colored brake calipers, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, the six/seven-seater cabin gets powered front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and ADAS functions. It is fueled by a 168hp/350Nm, 2.0-liter, "Kryotec" turbocharged diesel engine.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Tata Nexon Red Dark edition starts at Rs. 12.35 lakh, the Harrier Red Dark edition begins at Rs. 21.77 lakh, while the Safari Red Dark edition can be yours from Rs. 22.61 lakh onward (all prices, ex-showroom).