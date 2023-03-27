Auto

2024 Hyundai SONATA v/s 2023 model: What are the changes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 27, 2023, 10:40 am 2 min read

The 2024 Hyundai SONATA gets a full-width light bar (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the 2024 iteration of its SONATA sedan. It will be up for grabs in the US later this year. Compared to the 2023 model, the vehicle flaunts a revamped look and an updated cabin with new features. So, what are the changes between the 2023 and 2024 versions of the car? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The new eighth-generation SONATA sedan embodies the brand's 'Sportiness' design language and pairs it with a driver-centric cabin for a comfortable driving experience.

The company claims that the new model offers improved stability during high-speed driving and fuel efficiency, compared to other mid-size sedans.

The vehicle is expected to draw the attention of a lot of buyers in international markets.

The 2024 SONATA has a full-width light strip

The 2023 SONATA has a sculpted bonnet, a large hexagonal grille, swept-back LED headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. In comparison, the 2024 model has a full-width LED light strip on the hood called 'Seamless Horizon Lamp,' wide-set reshaped headlamps, a wide chrome-surrounded grille, and 19-inch wheels. A full-width taillamp with H-shaped ends, a rear spoiler, and dual twin-tip exhausts are also available.

The new SONATA will get multiple powertrain options

The powertrain details of the 2024 Hyundai SONATA have not been disclosed. However, it is likely to continue with the turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four; 2.5-liter inline-four; and turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four mills of its predecessor. There might also be a hybrid setup on offer.

The updated sedan flaunts a panoramic curved display

The 2024 Hyundai SONATA offers a more opulent and driver-centric cabin in comparison to its predecessor. It features a column-type shift-by-wire controller behind the steering wheel to create more space, an improved center console with a palm rest, and a new steering wheel. The vehicle also gets a panoramic curved display for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch AVN infotainment system.

2024 Hyundai SONATA: Pricing and availability

Hyundai is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details of the 2024 SONATA sedan. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at $25,250 (around Rs. 20.8 lakh).