What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor coupe-SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 27, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Toyota Taisor will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Toyota is gearing up to introduce a new Fronx-based coupe-SUV, the Taisor in India. It will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the Japanese giant and homegrown carmaker Maruti Suzuki. The upcoming vehicle is expected to arrive on our shores by mid-2023, after the launch of the Fronx. It will likely feature a redesigned front fascia to match Toyota's modern design philosophy.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki signed a memorandum of understanding for a business alliance in 2017. Since then, both carmakers have agreed to create vehicles on jointly-developed platforms as well as launch offerings by simply switching logos.

Both companies have benefited from the Joint Venture (JV) to date.

Now, the former is gearing up to reveal its version of the Fronx coupe-SUV soon.

The coupe-SUV will get a heavily redesigned front fascia

The Fronx-based Toyota Taisor will borrow design cues from its sibling, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will feature a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, split-style DRLs, a blacked-out grille, skid plates, ORVMs, roof rails, wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler would be available at the rear end of the coupe-SUV.

The car will feature a head-up display and six airbags

On the inside, the upcoming Taisor coupe-SUV will likely retain the overall design from Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will feature a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a head-up display, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a floating-type 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

It will be offered with two petrol engine options

Much like the Fronx, the Toyota Taisor will also be backed by a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol engine that develops 99hp/147Nm or a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol motor that makes 89hp/113Nm. The mills will be mated to a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or an AMT gearbox.

How much will the Toyota Taisor cost?

The Toyota Taisor is expected to be in the final development stage. The launch of the vehicle will likely be in mid-2023, after the official launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx in India. Much like the Glanza, the coupe-SUV will also carry a premium over its cousin. We expect Toyota's doppelganger to start at around Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.