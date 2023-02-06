Auto

Maruti Suzuki Fronx v/s Kia Sonet: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2023, 11:59 am 3 min read

Both cars have an all-LED lighting setup

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Fronx coupe SUV at the Auto Expo 2023 in India last month. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning appearance, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. In our market, the four-wheeler takes on Kia's popular model, the Sonet. But which one is better? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

To tap into the demand for SUVs on our shores, Maruti Suzuki introduced Fronx as the latest addition to its NEXA line-up. It is based on the new-generation Baleno and is primarily aimed at young buyers.

Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet has been up for grabs in our country for a long time and has surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is more pleasing to the eye

Maruti Suzuki Fronx sports a muscular clamshell hood, a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type DRLs, connected LED taillamps, wheel arches with black cladding, and dual-tone alloy rims. Meanwhile, Kia Sonet flaunts a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, flared wheel arches, 16-inch designer alloy rims, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It also gets a shark-fin antenna.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx runs on a 1.2-liter "DualJet" petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) and a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol mill (99hp/147Nm). Meanwhile, Kia Sonet gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81hp/115Nm, a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 117hp/172Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor offered in two tunes: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on both cars are handled by an automatic or a manual gearbox.

Kia Sonet gets a sunroof as well as ventilated seats

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a two-tone dashboard, a wireless charger, a head-up display, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a floating-type 9.0-inch infotainment console, and six airbags for the passengers' safety. Kia Sonet offers a sunroof, ventilated seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Which one should you buy?

Maruti Suzuki Fronx should start at around Rs. 8 lakh, while the Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 14.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Kia Sonet for its long list of features and more engine options. It will also cost less than the Fronx when the latter will go on sale.