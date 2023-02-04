Auto

2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant-wise features explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 04, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki introduced the all-new coupe-SUV, the Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023. The order books for the compact SUV are open on our shores and it has managed to gather over 5,000 pre-orders already. It is offered in five trim levels, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. Let's look at what each trim offers.

Maruti Suzuki took the automotive world by surprise when it introduced its first-ever coupe-style SUV, the Fronx in the Indian market.

Based on Baleno's updated Heartect platform, the SUV aims to offer balanced ride and handling characteristics with a relatively compact design and a tech-forward cabin.

When launched, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.

Sigma is the base variant

The entry-level Sigma variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx features halogen projector headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels with covers, roof rails, skid plates, and connected taillights (without center lighting). Inside, it gets fabric upholstery, keyless entry, 60:40 folding rear seats, powered windows (all four), automatic climate control, ESP, hill-hold assist, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. It runs on a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine (89hp/113Nm).

Delta provides some nifty tech features and AMT gearbox

The Delta variant gets all the features from Sigma trim along with a chrome-finished grille and indicator-mounted ORVMs with body-colored panels and electric folding function. On the inside, it has a multifunctional steering wheel, a rear parcel tray, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an anti-theft security system. Additionally, the Delta trim provides a 5-speed AMT gearbox option.

Delta+ introduces LED lighting, alloy wheels, and a turbo-petrol mill

The Delta+ model has everything from the lower trim levels and flaunts bumper-mounted tri-beam LED headlights, split-type LED DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin remains identical to the one from the Delta variant. It is powered by a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine (89hp/113Nm) or a 1.0-liter BoosterJet turbo-petrol unit (99hp/147Nm). The former powertrain gets an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Zeta gives you the option of 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox

Considered the most value-for-money option in the line-up, the Zeta variant builds on the Delta+ with rear washer and wiper unit and chrome-finished door handles. Inside, it has a start/stop button, a height-adjustable driver seat, front armrest, rear AC vents, footwell illumination, colored MID, six airbags, and rear-view camera. The 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine gets the option of 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Alpha: Decked to the top

The range-topping variant features everything from the Zeta model along with dual-tone color schemes, 'UV cut windows,' and connected LED taillamps. The tech-forward cabin has premium leatherette upholstery, a wireless charger, a head-up display, an ARKAMYS sound system, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a 360-degree-view camera. It gets all powertrain and gearbox options from the lower trim levels.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be disclosed by the automaker in the coming weeks. We expect the coupe-SUV to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be available through NEXA dealerships.