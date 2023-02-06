Auto

Hero Xoom v/s Honda Dio: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 06, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both scooters flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Hero MotoCorp has launched an all-new Xoom model in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 68,599. The sporty scooter competes in the 110cc category on our shores. The quirky two-wheeler goes up against the segment leader, Honda Dio. While the former gets segment-first 'Corner Bending Lights,' the latter packs a tried-and-tested 109.5cc engine. However, which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp is India's largest two-wheeler brand, with the majority of its offerings competing in the sub-150cc scooter and motorcycle categories respectively.

However, the company has not been able to capture the entry-level 110cc scooter segment on our shores, which is currently dominated by Honda's Activa and Dio.

The brand is now planning to defeat the champions with its newly-launched Xoom model.

Hero Xoom has a more eye-catching appearance

Hero Xoom sports an apron-mounted LED headlamp with integrated X-shaped DRL, side-mounted cornering LED lights, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Honda Dio flaunts a headlight-mounted front apron, sporty graphics on the side panels, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, blacked-out steel wheels, and a digital instrument cluster.

Hero Xoom packs a more powerful engine

Hero Xoom draws power from a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with start/stop technology. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.1hp and a peak torque of 8.7Nm. Honda Dio is backed by a tried-and-tested 109.5cc, single-cylinder engine from the Activa 6G. The motor develops a maximum power of 7.6hp and a peak torque of 9Nm. Both scooters get a CVT gearbox.

Both scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, the Hero Xoom gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, while the Honda Dio has drum brakes on both wheels. Suspension duties on both scooters are carried out by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear. Both two-wheelers are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS).

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hero Xoom ranges between Rs. 68,599 and Rs. 76,699, while the Honda Dio is available between Rs. 68,625 and Rs. 74,626 (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Hero Xoom makes more sense as it offers features such as cornering lights, Bluetooth connectivity, and 12-inch alloy wheels along with a powerful engine, making it a value-for-money offering.

