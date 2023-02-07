Auto

Lamborghini Urus PHEV to debut soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 07, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus PHEV will run on a Porsche-sourced powertrain. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini is expected to introduce the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of its Urus SUV in the first half of this year. It might also make its way to India. As for the highlights, the new variant will have a revised design, more weight, and possibly a powerful Porsche-sourced powertrain. So, what will the car offer? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Rumors surrounding the Lamborghini Urus PHEV began to emerge in 2021, while we started seeing prototypes of the vehicle last year. Now, we should see it in the flesh very soon.

Like most automakers, Lamborghini is shifting toward electrification, and the Urus PHEV is a step in that direction. The car was recently spied in the Arctic region testing cold weather performance.

The car will sport a tweaked hood and quad exhausts

The Lamborghini Urus PHEV will have a restyled front fascia, featuring a tweaked bonnet, sleek swept-back headlights, and updated air vents. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and stylish multi-spoke alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, a new diffuser, and quad exhaust tips will be available on the rear end. The model should weigh more than the currently available trims.

It will be backed by a 4.0-liter plug-in hybrid powertrain

Lamborghini Urus PHEV might run on a Porsche-sourced 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The setup might make over 820hp of power. The gearbox information is yet to be disclosed.

The vehicle should get a flat-bottom steering wheel

Inside, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring seats with a hexagonal design, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, USB chargers, and a head-up display. It should pack a Wi-Fi hotspot and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety might be ensured by multiple airbags, parking cameras, and other safety tech.

Lamborghini Urus PHEV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Lamborghini Urus PHEV will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, in the US, the model should sport a price figure upwards of $260,000 (around Rs. 2.15 crore).