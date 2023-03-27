Auto

Citroen to MG Motor: Top EVs under Rs. 25 lakh

The demand for electric vehicles in India has been steadily rising in recent years. With the rapidly evolving charging infrastructure, developments in battery technology, and a push from the Centre, many people have started choosing Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as their primary mode of transportation in cities. Here's our pick of top electric cars on our shores, under Rs. 25 lakh.

Tata Tiago EV: Price starts at Rs. 8.69 lakh

Tata Tiago EV clocked over 20,000 bookings within a month of its launch. The hatchback features a closed-off black grille with EV badging and blue-colored accents, swept-back projector headlamps, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with a cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and dual airbags. It promises a range of either 250km (19.2kWh battery) or 315km (24kWh battery).

Citroen eC3: Price begins at Rs. 11.5 lakh

Citroen eC3 follows the brand's quirky design language and sports bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek black grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a spacious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, and six airbags. The electric micro-SUV has a 29.2kWh battery pack and a claimed range of up to 320km.

Mahindra XUV400: Price starts at Rs. 16 lakh

The XUV400 is Mahindra's first-ever long-range e-SUV. It gets a closed-off grille with copper-finished inserts and the 'Twin Peaks' logo, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, connected car functions, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and six airbags. It houses a 39.4kWh battery and delivers a range of up to 456km.

Tata Nexon EV MAX: Price begins at Rs. 16.49 lakh

Tata Nexon EV MAX is a flagship e-SUV in the brand's portfolio in India. It features a sleek black grille with blue accents, projector LED headlamps, blacked-out B-pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin gets an air purifier, a sunroof, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It gets a 40.5kWh battery pack and promises a range of up to 437km.

MG ZS EV: Price starts at Rs. 23.38 lakh

MG ZS EV was one of the early movers in the all-electric segment. It sports a typical SUV silhouette with swept-back LED headlights, a closed-off grille with an integrated charging port, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it has a wireless charger, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. The e-SUV packs a 50.3kWh battery and delivers a claimed range of 461km.