Citroen working on C3-based seven-seater SUV: What should we expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 26, 2023, 05:08 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Citroen C3-based SUV will roll on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

French carmaker Citroen is planning to introduce a seven-seater SUV based on the same CMP modular platform as its C3 micro-SUV and eC3 EV models. In the latest development, a mule of the upcoming vehicle was spotted doing test runs in a heavily camouflaged avatar in India. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming C3-based mid-size SUV.

Why does this story matter?

Citroen entered the Indian market with the premium C5 Aircross and C3 micro-SUV. Both cars received a warm reception from critics and customers alike.

However, the carmaker has not been able to make its mark in the seven-seater SUV segment to date.

Now, the company is planning to enter the highly-competitive category with its upcoming mid-size offering, primarily to rival the Hyundai CRETA.

The SUV will flaunt bumper-mounted LED headlights and designer wheels

The upcoming Citroen C3-based SUV will likely retain the front fascia from its hatchback sibling. It would likely feature bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a clamshell bonnet, a sleek grille, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end of the four-wheeler.

The car will likely get the same 10.0-inch infotainment panel

The interiors of the upcoming Citroen SUV are under wraps. We expect the C3-based seven-seater car to get a two-tone dashboard, keyless entry with a start-stop button, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

It would be offered with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine

The upcoming Citroen three-row SUV will be powered by the same 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine from the C3 micro-SUV. We expect the mill to produce a maximum power of 110hp and a peak torque of 190Nm. It would be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the Citroen C3-based seven-seater SUV cost?

The Citroen C3-based seven-seater SUV is still in the early testing stage. The pricing and availability details of the mid-size offering will be announced by the carmaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect it to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India to undercut its primary rival, the Hyundai CRETA, on our shores.