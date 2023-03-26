Auto

Here's what to expect from the upcoming Ford Capri EV

The upcoming Ford Capri is expected to retain design cues from the 1960s model. Representative image (Photo credit: Ford)

After showcasing the all-new Explorer EV for the European markets, US-based carmaker Ford is now planning to introduce a new Capri crossover EV soon. It will be the second ground-up electric vehicle based on Volkswagen's modular MEB platform, and will likely retain a few design elements from the iconic Capri model from the late 1960s. Here's what we can expect from the EV.

Why does this story matter?

With a rise in demand for electric vehicles in the European markets, all carmakers are busy introducing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) to benefit from the current trend.

Ford has also put its best foot forward in the region with the all-new Explorer e-SUV.

To further cement its place in Europe, the company is now planning to add a new Capri crossover EV soon.

The crossover will feature design cues from the 1960s model

While following the brand's modern design philosophy, the upcoming Ford Capri is expected to retain a few design cues from the iconic 1960s model. It will feature swept-back LED headlights, a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and wheels with designer aerodynamic covers. The rear end of the EV is expected to get LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car will likely get Ford's SYNC infotainment system

The interiors of the all-new Ford Capri EV are under wraps. However, we expect the crossover to feature a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery with sustainable materials, a multifunctional steering wheel, and the brand's SYNC infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, the EV should come equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It will be backed by capable electric powertrain options

The technical details of the upcoming Ford Capri EV are yet to be disclosed by the carmaker. We expect the crossover to draw power from a single-motor or a dual-motor setup linked to either 58kWh or 77kWh battery packs from Volkswagen's ID range of vehicles.

How much will the all-new Ford Capri cost?

The upcoming Ford Capri EV is still in the early design phase. The carmaker is yet to finalize the details of the crossover. However, we expect the new e-SUV to compete in the mid-size premium segment. When launched, the all-new EV would likely undercut the Volkswagen ID.4, which starts at £38,845 (approximately Rs. 39.11 lakh) in the UK.