2023 Suzuki Swift Mocca Cafe Edition's best features explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 26, 2023, 02:29 pm 2 min read

2023 Suzuki Swift Mocca Cafe Edition rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Suzuki showcased a special 2023 Mocca Cafe Edition of its popular hatchback model, the Swift at the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show. Based on the mid-spec VXI variant, the all-new model receives multiple upgrades and is an ideal blend of style and functionality. However, what makes this show-stopping model special? Let's take a look at the top features of the hatchback.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the most successful models in the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki Swift crossed the highly-revered 25 lakh sales milestone in 2021.

With its competitors catching up in recent years, the company has now introduced a special Mocca Cafe Edition of the MY-2023 model to enhance its appeal.

However, the automaker is yet to disclose its availability for the Indian market.

The hatchback gets a special dual-tone paint scheme

On the design front, the 2023 Swift Mocca Cafe Edition gets a special dual-tone paint scheme with pastel brown and beige colors. It features sporty front and rear bumpers with designer black cladding all around, swept-back halogen headlights, a chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam, C-pillar mounted door handles, and 17-inch designer bronze-colored wheels. A shark-fin antenna and dual exhaust tip grace the rear.

It features a unique coffee-colored leather upholstery

Major upgrades can be seen on the inside of the 2023 Swift Mocca Cafe Edition. The hatchback features unique coffee-colored leather upholstery on the seats and door trims, a glossy beige insert on the all-black dashboard, an all-new touchscreen infotainment panel, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and an engine start/stop button with keyless entry. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, EBD, and ABS.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter DualJet petrol engine

Powering the 2023 Swift Mocca Cafe Edition is the same 1.2-liter DualJet, Dual VVT, inline-four K-series engine that generates a maximum power of 89hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. The mill is capable of running on E20 fuel.

Should the Swift Mocca Cafe Edition be brought here?

In Thailand, the 2023 Suzuki Swift Mocca Cafe Edition costs THB 6,37,000 (approximately Rs. 15.38 lakh), along with THB 1,14,290 for add-on accessories. This makes it pricier that the top-spec ZXi+ Dual Tone AMT model in India, which costs Rs. 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom). In our opinion, the car should be priced competitively, if there are plans to launch it on our shores.