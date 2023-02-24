Auto

2024 BMW X5 v/s 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 24, 2023, 11:56 am 2 min read

Both SUVs feature multiple ADAS functions

BMW revealed the 2024 iteration of the X5 SUV this month for various global markets. The carmaker has now confirmed that the mid-size SUV will arrive in India by August. However, it won't be smooth sailing for the car when it arrives, as it will go up against the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE on our shores. Which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The X5 is one of the best-selling models from the "X" range of BMW. The SUV is renowned for its nimble ride and handling characteristics.

The company has now unveiled the 2024 version of the four-wheeler to snatch the champion's crown from the segment leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLE.

However, Mercedes-Benz has also updated its offering, making the competition as fierce as it gets.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE looks more visually appealing

The 2024 BMW X5 flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped DRLs, roof rails, dual exhaust tips, and designer alloy wheels. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE sports a muscular bonnet, sleek matrix LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Both SUVs have a raked windscreen.

2024 BMW X5 packs more powerful engines

BMW X5 is offered with either a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine (483hp/700Nm), a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol motor (375hp/519Nm), or a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit (523hp/750Nm). Mercedes-Benz GLE runs on either a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel engine (367hp/750Nm), a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, mild-hybrid turbo-petrol motor (381hp/500Nm), a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid setup (380hp/600Nm), or a 2.0-liter, inline-four, diesel-hybrid setup (334hp/750Nm).

Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

The 2024 BMW X5 features premium upholstery, 15-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a single curved glass unit for the 14.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system, and multiple airbags. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets wooden trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.

Which one should you buy?

In the US, the 2024 BMW X5 begins at $66,195 (approximately Rs. 54.77 lakh), while the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to start at around $61,000 (roughly Rs. 50.47 lakh). In our opinion, the BMW X5 makes more sense, as it offers a typical SUV looks, powerful engine options, and a luxurious and tech-forward cabin at an overall value-for-money proposition.