2024 BMW X5 v/s 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE: Which is better?
BMW revealed the 2024 iteration of the X5 SUV this month for various global markets. The carmaker has now confirmed that the mid-size SUV will arrive in India by August. However, it won't be smooth sailing for the car when it arrives, as it will go up against the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE on our shores. Which one makes more sense? Let's find out.
Why does this story matter?
- The X5 is one of the best-selling models from the "X" range of BMW. The SUV is renowned for its nimble ride and handling characteristics.
- The company has now unveiled the 2024 version of the four-wheeler to snatch the champion's crown from the segment leader, the Mercedes-Benz GLE.
- However, Mercedes-Benz has also updated its offering, making the competition as fierce as it gets.
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE looks more visually appealing
The 2024 BMW X5 flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlights, arrowhead-shaped DRLs, roof rails, dual exhaust tips, and designer alloy wheels. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE sports a muscular bonnet, sleek matrix LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Both SUVs have a raked windscreen.
2024 BMW X5 packs more powerful engines
BMW X5 is offered with either a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-six engine (483hp/700Nm), a 3.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol motor (375hp/519Nm), or a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 unit (523hp/750Nm). Mercedes-Benz GLE runs on either a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel engine (367hp/750Nm), a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, mild-hybrid turbo-petrol motor (381hp/500Nm), a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid setup (380hp/600Nm), or a 2.0-liter, inline-four, diesel-hybrid setup (334hp/750Nm).
Both SUVs feature multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof
The 2024 BMW X5 features premium upholstery, 15-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a single curved glass unit for the 14.9-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch iDrive 8 infotainment system, and multiple airbags. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets wooden trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a tablet-like MBUX infotainment panel, and multiple airbags.
Which one should you buy?
In the US, the 2024 BMW X5 begins at $66,195 (approximately Rs. 54.77 lakh), while the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to start at around $61,000 (roughly Rs. 50.47 lakh). In our opinion, the BMW X5 makes more sense, as it offers a typical SUV looks, powerful engine options, and a luxurious and tech-forward cabin at an overall value-for-money proposition.