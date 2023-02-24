Auto

River Indie v/s Ola S1 Pro: Which one is better?

Both EVs flaunt an all-LED lighting setup

Bengaluru-based EV start-up River has launched its first-ever e-scooter, the Indie, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the quirky-looking scooter goes up against the S1 Pro from Ola Electric. With a large under-seat storage and powerful electric motor, can the new contender take down the reigning champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With green mobility solutions becoming the need of the hour, all automakers have jumped on the electrification bandwagon in India to benefit from the trend.

Newest to join the list is the Indie e-scooter from homegrown start-up River. The performance-focused scooter promises to deliver a true range of up to 120km on a single charge.

It aims to dethrone the Ola S1 Pro.

River Indie flaunts utilitarian yet quirky look

River Indie flaunts a dual-pod headlight-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, an optional windscreen, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with 42-liter under-seat storage, a 12-liter lockable glove box, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels. Ola S1 Pro has a dual-pod smiley-shaped LED headlight with DRLs, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels.

Ola S1 Pro packs a more powerful motor

The River Indie draws power from a mid-mounted 6.7kW electric motor linked to a 4kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge. The Ola S1 Pro is fueled by an 8.5kW centrally-mounted electric motor paired with a 3.97kWh battery pack. The e-scooter delivers a claimed range of up to 181km.

Both scooters get disc brakes and Combined Braking System (CBS)

For the safety of the rider, both the River Indie and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling characteristics. The former gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter has a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ola S1 Pro can be yours at Rs. 1.39 lakh, while the all-new River Indie will set you back by Rs. 1.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the River Indie makes more sense on our shores, with its utilitarian yet quirky design, capable electric powertrain, and better features such as large under-seat storage.