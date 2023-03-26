Auto

Is Kawasaki Eliminator better than Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 26, 2023, 12:44 pm 2 min read

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has unveiled the 2023 version of the Eliminator for the global markets. The cruiser motorcycle borrows the design cues from its sibling, the Vulcan S. Expected to arrive in India soon, the bike will go up against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Does the newcomer pack enough punch to dethrone the reigning champion in the middleweight cruiser segment?

Kawasaki has re-introduced the Eliminator moniker in its global line-up, after a hiatus of nearly two decades.

The motorcycle competes in the middleweight cruiser segment.

Bound to arrive in India soon, the all-new bike will have to overcome an uphill challenge for the top spot, which is currently occupied by the Super Meteor 650 from the homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield.

Super Meteor 650 is more pleasing to the eye

Kawasaki Eliminator has a neo-retro design language with a sloping fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round headlamp unit, a split-type seat, a side-mounted exhaust, designer alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a typical cruiser silhouette and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, adjustable levers, dual side-mounted exhausts, and alloy wheels.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 packs a more powerful engine

Kawasaki Eliminator draws power from a 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is backed by a 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor that churns out 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both cruiser motorcycles are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Kawasaki Eliminator and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking and handling characteristics. The former gets telescopic front forks, while the latter has 43mm inverted forks on the front. Both bikes feature dual shock absorber units on the rear end.

Which one should you choose?

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ranges between Rs. 3.49 lakh and Rs. 3.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while the 2023 Kawasaki Eliminator starts at JPY 7,59,000 (approximately Rs. 4.78 lakh) in Japan. The latter is expected to arrive on our shores soon. In our opinion, the Super Meteor 650 makes more sense with its typical cruiser design and powerful parallel-twin engine.