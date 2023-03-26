Auto

2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230: Top features explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 26, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230 promises a range of up to 563km (Photo credit: Polestar)

Swedish automaker Polestar has unveiled a special 2023 iteration of its all-electric sedan, the 2, for the global markets. Dubbed the 'BST edition 230,' the production of the high-performance EV is limited to just 230 units. The limited-run sedan retains the underpinnings from the BST edition 270 model. The four-wheeler is powered by a 476hp, dual electric motor setup.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most popular EVs in the European region, the Polestar 2 was introduced in 2020. The e-sedan is based on the brand's modular CMA platform.

The Volvo-owned EV maker showcased a special race-track-ready BST edition 270 model last year with multiple performance upgrades and unique decals over the standard model.

Now, a new BST edition 230 is introduced to increase its popularity.

The sedan features exclusive color schemes with optional decals

The 2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230 retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It features exclusive Nebula Green or Space Black color schemes with an optional matte black full-length body stripe to enhance its appeal. The sedan gets a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, flared wheel arches, LED taillights, and blacked-out 21-inch forged wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires.

It sports a grille-mounted "SmartZone"

The 2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230 comes equipped with a grille-mounted "SmartZone." The closed-off grille houses the front-facing radar array for ADAS functions and a single camera unit that is part of the 360-degree-view camera array. The radar-based SmartZone, along with the windscreen-mounted camera unit, is used to detect obstacles in real-time and support the adaptive cruise control function on the EV.

The EV gets sustainable "MicroSuede" textile upholstery

To further improve the sustainability quotient of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230, it gets "MicroSuede" textile for the seats and steering wheel inserts, made partly using recycled Nubuck material. The e-sedan features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard, sporty yellow-colored seatbelts, contrasting white-colored stitching on the bucket-type powered front seats, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel.

It is backed by a dual-motor setup

On the performance front, the 2023 Polestar 2 BST edition 230 is backed by dual electric motors that are paired with a large 78kWh battery pack. The setup generates 476hp/680Nm and promises to deliver a range of up to 563km on a single charge.