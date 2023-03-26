Auto

Retro-inspired motorcycles under Rs. 5 lakh: Honda to Royal Enfield

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 26, 2023

2023 Honda CB350RS is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard (Photo credit: Honda)

Much like the entire world, retro-inspired motorcycles are trending in India as well. People are choosing bikes with 'old-school' as well as 'neo-retro' appeal as they offer the comfort of a cruiser along with the agility of a streetfighter offering. With bikemakers such as Royal Enfield, Honda, Kawasaki, and a few others competing in the segment, here's our pick of top retro-looking two-wheelers.

Keeway SR 125: Retails at Rs. 1.19 lakh

Keeway SR 125 has a typical old-school charm and features a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a ribbed-pattern seat, a circular taillamp, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. For safety, it is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It runs on a 125cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine (9.7hp/8.2Nm).

Kawasaki W175: Price begins at Rs. 1.47 lakh

Retro-inspired Kawasaki W175 sits on a double-cradle chassis and gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pea-shooter exhaust, wire-spoked wheels, and a circular halogen headlight. It has a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is fueled by a 177cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine (12.8hp/13.2Nm).

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the best-selling retro motorcycles in India. It sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, single-/dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It draws power from a 349cc, air-cooled, J-series, single-cylinder engine (20.2hp/27Nm).

Honda CB350RS: Price begins at Rs. 2.14 lakh

The 2023 Honda CB350RS now gets factory-fitted customization kits. It has a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a side-mounted exhaust, and alloy wheels. For rider safety, it features disc brakes on both wheels, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine (20.8hp/30Nm).

Zontes GK350: Price starts at Rs. 3.47 lakh

With neo-retro looks, the Zontes GK350 is one of the most feature-loaded motorcycles in India. It gets a muscular fuel tank, radiator shrouds, oval-shaped projector LED headlight, sleek LED taillamp, wire-spoke wheels, and full-color TFT instrument cluster. It features disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder engine (38.8hp/32.8Nm).