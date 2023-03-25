Auto

What is special about the all-new SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition

SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition has a 5-star G-NCAP crash-safety rating. Representative image (Photo credit: SKODA)

After getting an Anniversary Edition in October last year, SKODA KUSHAQ can now be bought in an all-new Onyx Edition version in India. Sitting between the entry-level Active and mid-spec Ambition Classic trim, the new variant aims to be a value-for-money proposition with a sticker price of Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a quick look at the top features of the new model.

Why does this story matter?

SKODA is known for creating some of the most value-for-money offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments. The KUSHAQ is one such made-in-India vehicle from the brand.

It is currently the company's safest offering in India with a 5-star G-NCAP crash-safety rating.

To increase the overall appeal of the SUV, the carmaker has now introduced an all-new Onyx Edition on our shores.

The SUV gets subtle 'Onyx' badging on the B-pillars

The SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition retains the overall design philosophy, barring the subtle 'Onyx' badging on the B-pillars. It features a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod headlight units, skid plates, a muscular hood, blacked-out roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and steel wheels with designer covers. The rear end of the SUV gets wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car features a dual-tone dashboard and dual airbags

The interior of the SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition sees no major changes. The SUV gets a dual-tone gray and white dashboard with a textured pattern, all-black fabric upholstery, chrome surrounds for the AC vents, a two-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker audio system, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. For passengers' safety, it gets dual airbags and traction control.

It is offered only with a 1.0-liter TSI engine

On the performance front, the SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that churns out a maximum power of 115hp and a peak torque of 175Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Should you buy the SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition?

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ Onyx Edition can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the new variant offers a lot of feel-good features such as projector LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and a 6-speaker audio system over the entry-level Active trim. We believe it is a value-for-money proposition, which you should consider.