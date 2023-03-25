Auto

2024 Volkswagen Taigun in the works: What should we expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 25, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen Taigun will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

After a successful run of nearly two years, German marque Volkswagen is planning to update the Taigun with MY-2024 upgrades. In the latest development, a test mule of the capable SUV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged guise. The updated four-wheeler is expected to retain the powertrains from the current model. What can we expect from the upcoming facelifted iteration?

Why does this story matter?

Launched in 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun is the first car to be underpinned by the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform. It paved the way for the brand's "India 2.0" strategy.

The SUV achieved a 5-star rating in the Global-NCAP's crash test, making it one of the safest cars on our shores.

However, with its rivals moving ahead, the company has decided to introduce its facelifted version.

The SUV will feature redesigned bumpers and designer alloy wheels

On the design front, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will likely retain the overall silhouette of the current-generation model. It should feature redesigned bumpers, a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, projector LED headlights, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV will get a full-width LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

It will likely get an electric sunroof and premium upholstery

The interiors of the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun are under wraps. However, we expect the SUV to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by six airbags, ABS, and ESC.

It will be offered with two turbocharged powertrain options

The technical details of the 2024 Taigun are yet to be disclosed by Volkswagen. However, we expect the SUV to retain the 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) and the 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO motor (148hp/250Nm) from the current-generation model.

How much will the 2024 Volkswagen Taigun cost?

The 2024 Volkswagen Taigun is still in the testing phase. The details regarding the pricing and availability of the facelifted model will be announced by the carmaker at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the updated SUV to carry a premium over the current-generation model, which ranges between Rs. 11.56 lakh and Rs. 18.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.