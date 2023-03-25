Auto

Is Bajaj Pulsar 220F or TVS Apache RTR 200 better

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto has re-introduced the Pulsar 220F in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the iconic motorcycle competes with the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the quarter-liter streetfighter segment. With an updated OBD-2-compliant engine and dual-channel ABS, can the legendary fighter survive against the modern-age brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the "Fastest Indian Motorcycle" on its arrival in 2007, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F popularized the high-performance quarter-liter segment on our shores.

The motorcycle developed a cult-like following for its ride and handling characteristics and potent powertrain.

However, with rapid evolution in the sub-250cc streetfighter category in recent years, rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V started to gain popularity.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V looks more appealing

Bajaj Pulsar 220F features a muscular fuel tank, a vertical dual-pod headlight setup, an upright windscreen, a semi-faring with fairing-mounted mirrors, dual LED taillamp units, and an upswept exhaust. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a double-barrel exhaust, and a slim LED taillight. Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Both streetfighter motorcycles get telescopic forks on the front side. The former has dual Nitrox shock absorbers, while the latter gets a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Apache RTR 200 4V packs a more powerful engine

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F draws power from an OBD-2 compliant 220cc, DTS-i, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.11hp of maximum power and 18.55Nm of peak torque. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is backed by a 197.75cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, air-and-oil-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 16.8Nm. Both mills are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will set you back by Rs. 1.37 lakh, while the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V can be yours between Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Apache RTR 200 4V is a better choice with its edgy design philosophy, better rear suspension unit, and modern 4-valve engine.