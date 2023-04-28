Auto

Is Citroen C3 Aircross better than Hyundai CRETA

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 28, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both SUVs ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Citroen has unveiled the made-in-India C3 Aircross for the global markets. The SUV is expected to be launched here in late 2023. Based on the CMP modular platform like the C3 micro-SUV and all-electric eC3, the all-new car comes in five-seater and seven-seater options. So, how does it compare against its primary rival, the Hyundai CRETA? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The SUV segment has been growing rapidly in India, with people opting for the rugged body style over hatchbacks and sedans.

To benefit from the ongoing trend, almost all automakers are launching new models in various categories of SUVs.

While the Hyundai CRETA has been the leader in the mid-size category, Citroen is now planning to challenge the champion with C3 Aircross.

Citroen C3 Aircross looks more pleasing with its quirky design

Citroen C3 Aircross features a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with the 'Double Chevron' logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Hyundai CRETA sports a muscular hood, LED headlights with split-type DRLs, a large chrome grille, skid plates, silvered roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, and LED taillamps.

The C3 Aircross has a longer wheelbase

Dimensions-wise, the C3 Aircross has a length of about 4,300mm, a wheelbase of 2,671mm, and a ground clearance of 200mm. The CRETA is 4,300mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,610mm, and 190mm of ground clearance.

Hyundai CRETA packs more powerful engine options

Citroen C3 Aircross draws power from a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that puts out 108.4hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. Hyundai CRETA is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol unit that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. The former gets a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the latter has a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, and an iVT gearbox.

The CRETA is better equipped with more feel-good features

Citroen C3 Aircross has a spacious five/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, manual AC with roof-mounted rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel. Hyundai CRETA has a five-seater cabin with a blacked-out dashboard, automatic AC, leather upholstery, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both SUVs get multiple airbags, ABS, and ESC.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Hyundai CRETA can be yours between Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 19.20 lakh, while the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CRETA makes more sense on our shores with its rugged looks, feature-loaded cabin, powerful engine options, and Hyundai's better service reach than Citroen.