Pros and cons of MG Comet EV, explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 27, 2023, 05:17 pm 3 min read

MG Comet EV has a range of up to 230km per single charge

MG Motor has launched its most affordable vehicle, the Comet, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It also happens to be India's cheapest electric car to date. The radical-looking EV is primarily designed as a compact city runabout, without compromising much on feel-good features or cabin space. Here's a look at the pros and cons of the Comet.

Why does this story matter?

While at the forefront of electric mobility solutions across the globe, MG Motor was not able to make its mark in India.

This was primarily to due the high cost of ownership for its ZS EV in our price-sensitive market.

Now, to increase its reach, the British marque has introduced the compact Comet EV at a relatively affordable price point.

First, take a look at the key highlights of Comet

MG Comet EV has a tall-boy design with dual-projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille, two large doors, squared-out LED taillights, and 12-inch steel wheels with designer covers. The four-seater cabin has a dual-tone dashboard with soft-touch materials, manual AC, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. The EV is powered by a single motor (41.4hp/110Nm) linked to a 17.3kWh battery good for about 230km range.

Everything we like about the compact Comet EV

With an overall length of just 2,974mm, the MG Comet EV will be extremely handy in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions typically seen in metro cities. Also, with no oversized mechanical components such as an engine and transmission, the carmaker has optimized cabin space to accommodate four full-grown adults. It gets a modern-looking dual 10.25-inch screen setup with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Things that could have been better with the EV

The MG Comet rides on small 12-inch steel wheels, which make it difficult for the EV to overcome large potholes and speed-breakers. With a kerb weight of 815kg, the 41.4hp motor lacks the punch to pull away quickly with a full load of four passengers. It takes seven hours to fully charge the car using the AC charging. DC charging is not on offer.

Should you buy India's cheapest EV?

With a starting price tag of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Comet EV is great for people looking for a compact city runabout. However, we believe Tata Tiago EV makes a better case for itself with a larger cabin, bigger battery, and better range.

