Top features of the one-off Morgan Plus Four Spiaggina explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 11, 2023, 11:28 am 3 min read

Morgan Plus Four Spiaggina features a handcrafted fringed aluminum canopy (Photo credit: Morgan Motor Company)

British motoring icon Morgan Motor Company has revealed a one-off vehicle based on its Plus Four model. Called the 'Spiaggina,' which roughly translates from Italian as 'beach car or cruiser,' the bespoke model has been created for a prominent collector. The design of the car is inspired by the iconic Riviera beach cars of the 1960s. Here's a look at its top features.

Founded in 1910 by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan, the Morgan Motor Company is known for its iconic three-wheeled runabouts through the 1930s.

The company is considered one of the world's pre-eminent coachbuilders, handcrafting cars using the finest quality wood, leather, and aluminum components.

The newest car from its "21st Century Coachbuilding" division is the one-off Plus Four Spiaggina model for an unnamed car collector.

The car has a retro-inspired design from the 1960s

Unlike legendary carmakers Rolls-Royce or Bentley, who have evolved their looks for the current era, Morgan has stayed true to its original design philosophy from the 1960s. The Plus Four Spiaggina proudly showcases its flared wheel arches with swooping lines, circular headlight units, a lengthy hood, a raked windscreen, and a handcrafted fringed aluminum canopy. Old-school round taillights grace the rear end.

It gets a teakwood boat deck at the rear

While most carmakers have started embracing closed-type boots, Morgan decided to use a retro-styled boat deck inspired by the yesteryear Riviera beach cars. Made using some of the finest quality teakwood, the boat deck features a cork inlay which is ideal for carrying all beach-going equipment. When not in use, the deck can be folded back into a bench-type rear seat.

The car features retro-styled dials and leather upholstery

Staying true to the 1960s era, the Morgan Plus Four Spiaggina has a four-seater (2+2) cabin. The car has retro-styled dials for the tachometer and speedometer, a dashboard-mounted clock, a three-spoke steering wheel made using wood and polished aluminum, and a parcel tray made using cloth-like material. The bucket-style seats, bench-type rear seat, and center console are covered in premium brown-colored leather upholstery.

It is equipped with an 8-speaker Sennheiser sound system

While the design of the Morgan Plus Four Spiaggina exudes a classic charm, the car is equipped with various modern-age features. The roadster gets a premium 8-speaker Sennheiser sound system to keep its occupants entertained. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a few other electronic aids.

It is backed by a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter engine

The one-off Morgan Plus Four Spiaggina draws power from a BMW-sourced 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 255hp and a peak torque of 400Nm. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in under five seconds.