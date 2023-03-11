Auto

MG Comet EV v/s Tata Tiago EV: Which is better

MG Comet EV v/s Tata Tiago EV: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 11, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both EVs flaunt a closed-off grille design

British marque MG Motor has confirmed that it will launch its most affordable electric vehicle, the Comet, in India in April. The radical-looking car is primarily designed as a city runabout with its compact dimensions. With an expected price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh, it will compete against Tata Tiago EV. Can the newcomer unsettle India's most affordable EV from the top spot?

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is currently India's largest EV maker with a market share of about 87%. The automaker offers the capable Tiago EV with a relatively affordable starting price tag of Rs. 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.

MG has tasted some success in the country but primarily in the premium segment. With Comet, the rivalry in the affordable segment is bound to increase manifolds.

MG Comet EV will follow a quirky tall-boy design philosophy

Tata Tiago EV flaunts a clamshell hood, projector headlamps, a closed-off grille with EV badging, blue-colored accents, a roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. MG Comet EV will follow a quirky tall-boy design philosophy and flaunt projector LED headlights, a closed-off grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a raked windscreen, two large doors, ORVMs, squared-out LED taillights, and steel wheels with designer covers.

Tata Tiago EV promises a range of up to 315km

Tata Tiago EV gets a 61hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack or a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. It promises a range of 250km and 315km, respectively. MG Comet EV will draw power from a single electric motor paired with either a 17.3kWh battery pack or a 26.7kWh unit. It will deliver 200km and 300km, respectively.

The Tiago EV gets a spacious five-seater cabin

Tata Tiago EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a cooled glovebox, dual airbags, ABS, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. MG Comet EV will feature a four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, dual airbags, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Which one should you opt for?

In India, the Tata Tiago EV is between Rs. 8.69 lakh and Rs. 11.99 lakh, while the MG Comet EV is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Tiago EV makes more sense, as it offers good looks, a spacious cabin, and a better driving range at a lower price point.