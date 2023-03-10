Auto

New Ferrari supercar coming on March 16: Things we know

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 10, 2023, 06:39 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Ferrari will be based on the Roma model. Representative image (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Legendary supercar maker Ferrari is set to unveil a new supercar on March 16. The Maranello-based carmaker has released a short teaser of the upcoming vehicle on its official Twitter handle. The audio cues in the short video hint at the possibility of a roadster model. Most likely a convertible version of the Roma or a hotter variant of the SF90 Spider.

Why does this story matter?

One of the most prestigious carmakers in the automotive world, Ferrari is known for creating some of the best V8 and V12-powered supercars.

Unlike the previous era, the company is now focused on introducing new models/variants every year to keep increasing its popularity.

The brand is now likely planning to add a new roadster model to its portfolio.

Ferrari is hinting at "something special" in the Twitter post

We have something special coming your way on the 16th of March. Save the date. #Ferrari

The upcoming car would offer an open-top experience

While not much is showcased in the teaser video, we expect the upcoming Ferrari to be a roadster version of the Roma or a performance-focused version of the SF90 Spider. The supercar will follow the brand's design philosophy, with long swooping lines on the sides and sharply-cut body panels at the front and rear end. It could feature a removable hardtop to reduce weight.

The supercar will feature carbon fiber inserts on the dashboard

The interiors of the upcoming supercar are under wraps. However, we expect it to feature a sporty yet luxurious cabin with premium leather upholstery on the dashboard, door panels, and center console, exposed carbon fiber trims all around the cabin, two racing-style bucket seats, and a large infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags and 360-degree-view camera system.

It will be backed by a potent V8 powertrain

The technical details of the upcoming Ferrari supercar are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the roadster to feature the turbocharged V8 engine from the Roma, albeit in a different state of tune to offer exciting performance and marginally-better emission figures.