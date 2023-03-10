Five Twitterati can win Ola S1 Holi Edition: Here's how
After introducing special discounts for the Holi festival in India, Ola Electric is now offering exclusive S1 Holi Edition e-scooters to five lucky netizens. The announcement was made by the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter. To participate, existing owners of S1 e-scooters can post a picture or video of how they celebrated Holi with their vehicle and the five best entries will win.
Why does this story matter?
- Ola Electric is currently leading the electric scooter sales chart with its S1 range. The company sold 17,667 units of its popular e-scooter last month.
- The automaker is now planning to offer exclusive S1 Holi Edition models to five of its existing owners through an online competition on Twitter.
- However, it is still unclear if a payment will be needed to acquire the scooter.
You have to comment with your picture/video in this post
Due to popular demand, we will build 5 of these as a special Holi edition!— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 9, 2023
Comment with pic/video of how you celebrated holi with your S1 and best 5 will get one! pic.twitter.com/y2VEoMPUWT
The scooter flaunts multi-color body panels and designer alloy wheels
While the Ola S1 Holi Edition retains the overall design of the standard model, the e-scooter flaunts multi-colored body panels. It features a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options. The scooters ride on 12-inch blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
It promises a range of up to 141km
The Ola S1 Holi Edition remains mechanically unaltered. It draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3kWh battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 141km on a single charge.
It is equipped with a single-sided front fork
In terms of rider safety, the limited-run Ola S1 Holi Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Ola S1 Holi Edition: Pricing
The pricing details of the exclusive Ola S1 Holi Edition are not disclosed by the EV maker, as the five e-scooter models are meant to be acquired by winning the competition on Twitter. The competition is exclusively for existing S1 owners.