Auto

Five Twitterati can win Ola S1 Holi Edition: Here's how

Five Twitterati can win Ola S1 Holi Edition: Here's how

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 10, 2023, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Holi Edition flaunts multi-colored body panels (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

After introducing special discounts for the Holi festival in India, Ola Electric is now offering exclusive S1 Holi Edition e-scooters to five lucky netizens. The announcement was made by the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Twitter. To participate, existing owners of S1 e-scooters can post a picture or video of how they celebrated Holi with their vehicle and the five best entries will win.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is currently leading the electric scooter sales chart with its S1 range. The company sold 17,667 units of its popular e-scooter last month.

The automaker is now planning to offer exclusive S1 Holi Edition models to five of its existing owners through an online competition on Twitter.

However, it is still unclear if a payment will be needed to acquire the scooter.

You have to comment with your picture/video in this post

Due to popular demand, we will build 5 of these as a special Holi edition!



Comment with pic/video of how you celebrated holi with your S1 and best 5 will get one! pic.twitter.com/y2VEoMPUWT — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 9, 2023

The scooter flaunts multi-color body panels and designer alloy wheels

While the Ola S1 Holi Edition retains the overall design of the standard model, the e-scooter flaunts multi-colored body panels. It features a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, grab rails, a sleek LED taillamp, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options. The scooters ride on 12-inch blacked-out designer alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 141km

The Ola S1 Holi Edition remains mechanically unaltered. It draws power from an 8.5kW electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 3kWh battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 141km on a single charge.

It is equipped with a single-sided front fork

In terms of rider safety, the limited-run Ola S1 Holi Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ola S1 Holi Edition: Pricing

The pricing details of the exclusive Ola S1 Holi Edition are not disclosed by the EV maker, as the five e-scooter models are meant to be acquired by winning the competition on Twitter. The competition is exclusively for existing S1 owners.