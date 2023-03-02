Auto

MG Comet EV confirmed for India: Check range and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 02, 2023, 05:44 pm 2 min read

MG Comet EV will promise a range of up to 300km. Representative image (Photo credit: Wuling Motors)

MG Motor is gearing up to launch its compact Comet EV in India soon. The radical-looking two-door vehicle is based on the Wuling Air EV, which is currently on sale in various South East Asian markets. The upcoming four-wheeler is primarily expected to be a city runabout with its compact overall footprint. The EV will likely be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Why does this story matter?

MG Motor has been at the forefront of electrification in recent years with a few capable Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in its global line-up.

The company was also one of the early movers in the Indian EV market with its long-range ZS EV introduced in January 2020.

The brand is now planning to launch an affordable electric city runabout.

The car will flaunt a quirky design language

The MG Comet EV will follow the brand's quirky design language and will flaunt dual-projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, a closed-off grille, an upright body, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it will be flanked by two large doors, ORVMs, and small wheels with designer covers. Squared-out LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will grace the rear end.

The EV will deliver a range of up to 300km

The upcoming MG Comet EV will draw power from a single electric motor paired with either a 17.3kWh battery pack or a 26.7kWh unit. The former promises a range of up to 200km, while the latter can deliver up to 300km on a single charge.

It will feature a manual AC and dual airbags

The interiors of the MG Comet EV are under wraps. However, we expect the EV to feature a design similar to that of the Wuling Air EV and get a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, power windows, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Passengers' safety should be ensured by dual airbags

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the upcoming Comet EV will be disclosed by MG Motor during its launch event in India sometime in late 2023. We expect the compact city runabout to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).