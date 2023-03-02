Auto

Top features of 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition explained

Top features of 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 02, 2023, 04:12 pm 2 min read

2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition is offered in three new color options (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched a 2023 Premium Edition of its first-ever EV, the Chetak, in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The special range-topping model is available in a choice of three colors: Matte Coarse Gray, Matte Caribbean Blue, and Satin Black. The Premium Edition costs Rs. 29,977 more when compared to the standard model.

Why does this story matter?

With a rise in demand for green mobility solutions in recent years, all automakers are developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.

Bajaj Auto entered the premium e-scooter category with its all-new Chetak in 2019.

However, with competitors such as Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro capturing the market, the company has now introduced a special 2023 variant.

The scooter flaunts a new-retro design language and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition retains the neo-retro design philosophy of the standard model. It flaunts an indicator-mounted front apron, an oval-shaped LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, body-colored mirrors, a dual-tone seat, a chunky pillion grab rail, tapered body panel, and vertically-oriented split-type taillamps. The scooter packs a circular TFT screen and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Full-metal body panels

Unlike most of its competitors, the 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition gets full-metal body panels. Apart from adding a premium look, the metallic panels add rigidity to the overall structure of the scooter, making it less susceptible to damage or cracking with minor impacts. It also offers the EV a shiny look, without using too many layers of paint, as opposed to fiber components.

The EV comes equipped with a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the e-scooter are taken care of by a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

It promises a range of up to 90km

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak Premium Edition draws power from a 3.8kW electric motor linked to a fixed-type, IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup promises to deliver a range of up to 90km on a single charge.