2023 Honda CB350 duo v/s 2022 range: Check what's new

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 11, 2023, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Japanese marque Honda has unveiled the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS with MY-2023 updates. Both bikes now feature a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 348.6cc, single-cylinder engine with OBD 2(On-Board Diagnostics) system. As a part of the update, both motorcycles get an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) which automatically activates hazard lights in case of an urgent braking situation. Let's check out the differences from the 2022 models.

Why does this story matter?

Honda introduced the H'ness CB350 in India in 2020 to compete in the sub-500cc retro-inspired segment. The bikemaker later followed up with a cafe racer-styled CB350RS model in 2021.

Both motorcycles became hugely popular for their nimble riding characteristics and reliable engine.

However, with the competition heating up in recent years, the bikemaker has now decided to update the bikes with MY-2023 upgrades.

Both motorcycles retain the retro-inspired looks of the outgoing models

In terms of design, both the Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS retain the retro-inspired design philosophy of their 2022 models. The motorcycles get a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp unit, a wide handlebar, designer alloy wheels, and an upswept exhaust. While the former gets split-type seats and chromed fenders, the latter features a flat-type single-piece seat.

Both bikes are equipped with dual-channel ABS and torque control

Much like the 2022 models, the 2023 H'ness CB350 and CB350RS come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control for better braking performance. However, both new bikes feature Honda's Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

The 2023 models are offered with six accessory kits

The 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS are now offered with six official accessory kits from the company to customize the bikes according to the rider's need. The kits are called Cafe Racer, Solo Carrier, Tourer, and Comfort for the former, and RS Cafe Racer and RS SUV Custom for the latter. The kits are to be fitted at the dealership level.

The bikes are backed by a 348cc engine

The 2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS draw power from a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 348.6cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 20.8hp at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 30Nm at 3,000rpm. The mills are mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Is the 2023 Honda CB350 duo better than before?

The 2023 H'ness CB350 now ranges between Rs. 2.09 lakh and Rs. 2.14 lakh, while the 2023 CB350RS is available between Rs. 2.14 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). There is an additional cost of up to Rs. 22,200 for the accessory kits. In our opinion, the updated motorcycles are a better choice than the outgoing models.