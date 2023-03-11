Auto

Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike: Check rival SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 11, 2023, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Jeep Grand Cherokee flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Jeep)

US-based SUV specialist Jeep has revised the pricing of its flagship model, the Grand Cherokee in India by up to Rs. 1 lakh. Offered in one fully-kitted Limited (O) 4x4 variant, the SUV now costs Rs. 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has not specified the reason for the hike. We expect the move to be likely done to counter the rising input costs.

Why does this story matter?

With the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms getting implemented from April onward, almost all automakers are busy updating their offerings to comply with the new regulations.

This move is increasing the input costs for the companies, which directly impacts the pricing of their cars.

Jeep is the latest to join the list of carmakers that have hiked the prices in recent months.

The SUV is now costlier by Rs. 1 lakh

The Jeep Grand Cherokee retains the overall design and has a signature seven-slatted grille, a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, 20-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, the seven-seater cabin has wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that makes 269hp/400Nm.

BMW X5: Price starts at Rs. 81.5 lakh

The BMW X5 follows the brand's modern design philosophy and boasts a new-age kidney grille with chrome surrounds, sleek-looking adaptive LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, LED taillamps, and designer alloy wheels. The luxurious cabin features a curved dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel and multiple ADAS functions. The SUV is offered with three capable hybrid powertrains.

Audi Q7: Price begins at Rs. 84.7 lakh

The Audi Q7 has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, matrix LED headlights, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and silvered skid plates. The seven-seater SUV gets brushed aluminum and glossy black finish on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine that develops 340hp/500Nm.

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price starts at Rs. 88 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has a typical SUV silhouette, featuring sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large chrome-studded grille, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and an updated infotainment panel with MBUX. The SUV is backed by multiple hybrid powertrain options.