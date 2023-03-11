Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a price hike: Check rival SUVs
US-based SUV specialist Jeep has revised the pricing of its flagship model, the Grand Cherokee in India by up to Rs. 1 lakh. Offered in one fully-kitted Limited (O) 4x4 variant, the SUV now costs Rs. 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has not specified the reason for the hike. We expect the move to be likely done to counter the rising input costs.
Why does this story matter?
- With the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 emission norms getting implemented from April onward, almost all automakers are busy updating their offerings to comply with the new regulations.
- This move is increasing the input costs for the companies, which directly impacts the pricing of their cars.
- Jeep is the latest to join the list of carmakers that have hiked the prices in recent months.
The SUV is now costlier by Rs. 1 lakh
The Jeep Grand Cherokee retains the overall design and has a signature seven-slatted grille, a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, 20-inch designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, the seven-seater cabin has wooden trims on the dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a floating-type 10.1-inch infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine that makes 269hp/400Nm.
BMW X5: Price starts at Rs. 81.5 lakh
The BMW X5 follows the brand's modern design philosophy and boasts a new-age kidney grille with chrome surrounds, sleek-looking adaptive LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs, LED taillamps, and designer alloy wheels. The luxurious cabin features a curved dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel and multiple ADAS functions. The SUV is offered with three capable hybrid powertrains.
Audi Q7: Price begins at Rs. 84.7 lakh
The Audi Q7 has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, matrix LED headlights, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillamps, and silvered skid plates. The seven-seater SUV gets brushed aluminum and glossy black finish on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. It is fueled by a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine that develops 340hp/500Nm.
Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price starts at Rs. 88 lakh
The Mercedes-Benz GLE has a typical SUV silhouette, featuring sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large chrome-studded grille, designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the inside, the spacious five-seater cabin gets ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, and an updated infotainment panel with MBUX. The SUV is backed by multiple hybrid powertrain options.