2023 Kawasaki Z H2 v/s Ducati Streetfighter V4: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 11, 2023, 02:58 pm 3 min read

Japanese marque Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of its hyperbike, the Z H2 in India with a price tag of Rs. 23.02 lakh. At that price point, it goes against the segment leader, the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4. While the former has a supercharged inline-four engine, the latter is offered with a V-type four-cylinder motor. Which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

Conceptualized as a slightly more manageable version of the track-focused Ninja H2R model, the Z H2 is a flagship offering for Kawasaki in the streetfighter category in India.

With the MY-2023 update, the hyperbike now complies with Euro 5 and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

However, to obtain the champion's crown on our shores, it has to take down the capable Ducati Streetfighter V4.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 is more pleasing to the eye

Kawasaki Z H2 follows the "Sugomi" design philosophy and gets a 19-liter fuel tank, an aggressive LED headlight, a raised handlebar, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a Z-pattern LED taillight. Ducati Streetfighter V4 sports a 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 packs a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Z H2 draws power from a 998cc, supercharged, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops 197.2hp of maximum power and 137Nm of peak torque. Ducati Streetfighter V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 208hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a quickshifter.

Both bikes are equipped with traction control and riding modes

In terms of rider safety, the Kawasaki Z H2 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both hyperbikes are taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 will set you back by Rs. 23.02 lakh, while the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 can be yours at Rs. 22.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers aggressive looks and a more powerful V4 engine at a slightly lower price tag.