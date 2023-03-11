2023 Kawasaki Z H2 v/s Ducati Streetfighter V4: A comparison
Japanese marque Kawasaki has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of its hyperbike, the Z H2 in India with a price tag of Rs. 23.02 lakh. At that price point, it goes against the segment leader, the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4. While the former has a supercharged inline-four engine, the latter is offered with a V-type four-cylinder motor. Which one is better?
Why does this story matter?
- Conceptualized as a slightly more manageable version of the track-focused Ninja H2R model, the Z H2 is a flagship offering for Kawasaki in the streetfighter category in India.
- With the MY-2023 update, the hyperbike now complies with Euro 5 and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.
- However, to obtain the champion's crown on our shores, it has to take down the capable Ducati Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 is more pleasing to the eye
Kawasaki Z H2 follows the "Sugomi" design philosophy and gets a 19-liter fuel tank, an aggressive LED headlight, a raised handlebar, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a Z-pattern LED taillight. Ducati Streetfighter V4 sports a 17-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 packs a more powerful engine
The Kawasaki Z H2 draws power from a 998cc, supercharged, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops 197.2hp of maximum power and 137Nm of peak torque. Ducati Streetfighter V4 is backed by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, Desmosedici Stradale, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 208hp and a peak torque of 123Nm. Both mills are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox with a quickshifter.
Both bikes are equipped with traction control and riding modes
In terms of rider safety, the Kawasaki Z H2 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both hyperbikes are taken care of by fully-adjustable inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 will set you back by Rs. 23.02 lakh, while the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 can be yours at Rs. 22.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 makes more sense on our shores, as it offers aggressive looks and a more powerful V4 engine at a slightly lower price tag.