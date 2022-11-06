Auto

Triumph Street Triple 765 R v/s Honda CB650R: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 06, 2022, 07:42 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles feature an under-belly exhaust

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Street Triple 765 R for the global markets. The bike will soon arrive in India as well. It competes in the middleweight streetfighter category that is primarily dominated by the CB650R from the Japanese marque Honda. It was also upgraded to its MY-2023 version. Can the Street Triple topple the champion?

The CB650R is one of the most popular offerings from Honda in the middleweight segment. The bike is equipped with premium hardware such as Showa Big-Piston forks and Nissin brakes that adds to its overall value.

However, Triumph has also updated the Street Triple 765 R with Showa inverted forks and Brembo brakes.

Which streetfighter claims the top spot remains to be seen.

Design Honda CB650R looks better with neo-retro design

Triumph Street Triple 765 R flaunts a muscular fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, an under-belly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillight. Honda CB650R sports a sculpted fuel tank, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorbikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 R packs a more powerful engine

The Triumph Street Triple 765 R is powered by a 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that churns out a maximum power of 118.4hp and a peak torque of 80Nm. The Honda CB650R is backed by a 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops 86hp of power and 57.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both bikes are equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Street Triple 765 R and CB650R come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by Showa inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Our verdict Which one is a better option?

In India, the pricing and availability details for the Triumph Street Triple 765 R and Honda CB650R are yet to be disclosed. We expect them to carry a premium over their outgoing models, which retail for Rs. 9.15 lakh and Rs. 8.67 lakh, respectively. Our vote goes in favor of the Honda CB650R for its overall better value-for-money proposition.