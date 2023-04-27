Auto

Made-in-India Citroen C3 Aircross SUV breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 27, 2023, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Citroen C3 Aircross rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

After an overall positive response for the C3 micro-SUV, Citroen has now taken the wraps off the C3 Aircross. The made-in-India SUV will also be exported to other global markets. The all-new model is based on the same CMP modular platform as its siblings and features a redesigned front fascia. It is offered with a choice of two seating configurations: five and seven.

Why does this story matter?

Citroen entered the Indian market with the premium C5 Aircross and C3 micro-SUV. Both cars received a warm reception from critics and customers alike.

To bridge the gap between the two models, the French marque has now introduced the all-new C3 Aircross on our shores.

With the new model, the company is planning to enter the highly-competitive mid-size SUV category.

The SUV follows the quirky design philosophy of the C3

The Citroen C3 Aircross largely retains the silhouette and the quirky design philosophy of its sibling, the C3. It features a sculpted clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille with the Double Chevron logo, silvered skid plates, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the SUV is graced by wrap-around taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car features a 10.0-inch infotainment panel and multiple airbags

On the inside, the Citroen C3 Aircross has a spacious five/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and premium fabric upholstery. It features keyless entry, automatic climate control with roof-mounted rear AC vents, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Citroen C3 Aircross is the capable 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that was recently discontinued from the C3's line-up. The mill churns out 108.4hp of maximum power and 190Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Pricing and availability

Citroen is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the C3 Aircross. We expect the launch event to take place soon. With the automaker's aggressive strategy, we believe the all-new mid-size SUV will carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At that price point, it will undercut the Hyundai CRETA and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

