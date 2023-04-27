Auto

What to expect from Toyota Innova Hycross-based Maruti Suzuki MPV

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to reveal the Toyota Innova Hycross-based MPV in India in the coming months. Once launched, it will be the second petrol-hybrid model on our shores for the homegrown automaker. The flagship people-mover will be based on the modular TNGA-C monocoque architecture that offers a more car-like driving experience. The car will be built at Toyota's facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

While Maruti Suzuki is currently India's largest carmaker, it has always been associated with small and inexpensive vehicles on our shores. The company has been striving in recent years to change this image.

Its strategic partnership with the Japanese marque Toyota seems to be working in favor of the automaker now.

The upcoming full-size petrol-hybrid MPV will be its most expensive model, once launched.

While the upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV will retain the overall silhouette of its Toyota counterpart, it will feature a redesigned fascia with the signature tri-LED DRLs. The car will sport a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back LED headlights, chrome window garnishes, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

The interiors of the new Maruti Suzuki MPV are under wraps. However, we expect the car to retain the dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, powered Ottoman seats, panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, multi-zone climate control, and the 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel from its donor vehicle, the Toyota Innova Hycross. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by six airbags and multiple ADAS functions.

Much like the Toyota Innova Hycross, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki MPV will draw power from either a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox (174hp/197Nm) or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup linked to an e-CVT gearbox (186hp/187Nm).

According to RC Bhargava, the Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, the three-row, top-of-the-line petrol-hybrid MPV should arrive in roughly two months or so. We believe that the upcoming MPV will be priced aggressively, as with any other Maruti Suzuki offering. It should be priced at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The MPV will be a game changer for the automaker on our shores.