Auto

Is 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class better than BMW 5 Series

Is 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class better than BMW 5 Series

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 27, 2023, 11:17 am 3 min read

Both sedans feature a panoramic sunroof

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the E-Class for the global markets. The sixth generation sedan now features a refreshed front and rear fascia, along with a new MBUX Superscreen. The automaker intends to win back the champion crown from the BMW 5 Series in the premium mid-size sedan segment. Which one packs a more powerful punch? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The E-Class has been one of the most iconic models for Mercedes-Benz across the globe. However, it has been challenged for the top spot in the premium mid-size sedan segment by BMW 5 Series.

The latter managed to dethrone the former in recent years, by offering attractive design, tech-forward cabin, and powerful engines.

Now, Mercedes is aiming for the crown with the MY-2024 version.

BMW 5 Series looks more appealing with its butch looks

Mercedes-Benz E-Class features refreshed matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a large chromed grille, a sculpted hood, chromed window lining, redesigned 18-21-inch alloy wheels, and new-age LED taillights with 3D three-pointed star elements. BMW 5 Series sports a lengthy and muscular hood, laser headlights with L-shaped DRLs, a large chromed kidney grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillights.

The 5 Series has overall larger dimensions

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is 4,927mm long, 1,905mm wide, 1,473mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,960mm. The BMW 5 Series has an overall length of 4,963mm, a width of 1,868mm, a height of 1,497mm, and a wheelbase of 2,975mm.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class packs more powerful engine options

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is powered by either a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology (255hp/400Nm) or a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol mill (373hp/500Nm). BMW 5 Series is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four diesel motor (188hp/400Nm), a 2.0-liter, inline-four, twin-turbocharged petrol unit (248hp/350Nm), and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel engine (265hp/620Nm). The former gets a 9-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has an 8-speed automatic unit.

Both cars are equipped with a panoramic sunroof

Mercedes-Benz E-Class has a luxurious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, an optional 3D driver display, and an MBUX Superscreen with onboard selfie camera. BMW 5 Series has a sporty cabin with premium leather upholstery with contrast stitching, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, and dual 12.3-inch screen setup with iDrive 8 OS.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW 5 Series ranges between Rs. 65.4 lakh and Rs. 68.9 lakh, while Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal the pricing of the 2024 E-Class. For reference, the current model is available between Rs. 75 lakh and Rs. 88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With its refreshed fascia, luxurious five-seater cabin, and powerful engine options, the 2024 E-Class offers better value.