Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 v/s BMW G 310 R: Features compared

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 27, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels

Swedish automaker Husqvarna is testing the new Svartpilen 401 in India. It should be launched here soon. The two-wheeler has a stylish design, new-age features such as full-LED illumination, and is backed by a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine. In our country, the vehicle will rival the G 310 R model from BMW Motorrad. However, which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

The Svartpilen 401 looks more pleasing

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has a flat-top fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a high-set handlebar, and rides on 17-inch spoked rims. BMW G 310 R sports a muscular tank with extensions, a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, an LED taillamp, a stepped-up seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. It gets 17-inch cast aluminum wheels.

The G 310 R has better ground clearance

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has a ground clearance of 145mm, a seat height of 835mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 9.5 liters. BMW G 310 R stores 11 liters of fuel, has a saddle height of 785mm, and a ground clearance of 165mm.

Svartpilen 401 gets a more powerful engine

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is backed by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 43hp of power and 37Nm of torque. The BMW G 310 R is fueled by a 313cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled mill that puts out 33.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 28Nm. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Both bikes offer dual-channel ABS

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, 43mm forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end. In comparison, the BMW G 310 R comes with disc brakes on both ends, dual-channel ABS, 41mm inverted forks on the front side, and a pre-load adjustable shock absorber on the rear.

Which one is better?

In India, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is expected to cost around Rs. 3 lakh, while the BMW G 310 R sports a price figure of Rs. 2.8 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The G 310 R costs slightly less. However, our vote is in favor of the Svartpilen 401 for its better looks and more powerful engine, in comparison to its rival.