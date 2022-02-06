Bookings for BMW K 1600 series open in India
BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for its K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 Grand America bikes in India. They will be launched here in May. As for the highlights, the three vehicles bear an aggressive look and offer a host of electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 1,649cc, 6-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 160hp.
Why does this story matter?
- The BMW K 1600 B, GTL, and Grand America are premium touring bikes with head-turning looks, lots of features, and excellent performance. They should arrive in India in limited numbers as completely built units (CBUs).
- Once they make their way to our shores, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised. The brand will offer customized financial solutions for ease of ownership.
The motorbikes have twin exhausts and cast aluminium wheels
The three BMW K 1600 motorbikes have a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, panniers, dual lengthy exhausts, a raised transparent windscreen, and fairing-mounted arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The vehicles pack a smartphone compartment with Type-C charging facility, adaptive LED headlamp, and a 10.25-inch color TFT instrument cluster with dual screens and support for navigation. They ride on cast aluminium wheels and offer a built-in audio system.
They run on a 160hp, 1,649cc engine
The BMW K 1600 series draws power from a 1,649cc, 6-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 160hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 180Nm at 5,250rpm.
Three riding modes are offered
The BMW K 1600 series gets disc brakes, ABS Pro, traction control, engine brake control, and hill-start control. A tire pressure monitoring system and three riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic) are also available. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are handled by a BMW Motorrad Duolever on the front side and a cast aluminium single-sided swingarm on the rear end.
How much do they cost?
In the US, the BMW K 1600 B starts at $22,545 (around Rs. 16.82 lakh), while the K 1600 GTL bears a starting price-tag of $26,895 (roughly Rs. 20.07 lakh). The K 1600 Grand America begins at $27,745 (approximately Rs. 20.70 lakh).