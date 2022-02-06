Auto

Bookings for BMW K 1600 series open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 06, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

BMW accepting bookings for its K 1600 series in India (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW Motorrad has started accepting bookings for its K 1600 B, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 Grand America bikes in India. They will be launched here in May. As for the highlights, the three vehicles bear an aggressive look and offer a host of electronic riding aids. They draw power from a 1,649cc, 6-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 160hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BMW K 1600 B, GTL, and Grand America are premium touring bikes with head-turning looks, lots of features, and excellent performance. They should arrive in India in limited numbers as completely built units (CBUs).

Once they make their way to our shores, the competition in the luxury two-wheeler segment will be raised. The brand will offer customized financial solutions for ease of ownership.

Design The motorbikes have twin exhausts and cast aluminium wheels

The three BMW K 1600 motorbikes have a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, panniers, dual lengthy exhausts, a raised transparent windscreen, and fairing-mounted arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The vehicles pack a smartphone compartment with Type-C charging facility, adaptive LED headlamp, and a 10.25-inch color TFT instrument cluster with dual screens and support for navigation. They ride on cast aluminium wheels and offer a built-in audio system.

Information They run on a 160hp, 1,649cc engine

The BMW K 1600 series draws power from a 1,649cc, 6-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 160hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 180Nm at 5,250rpm.

Safety Three riding modes are offered

The BMW K 1600 series gets disc brakes, ABS Pro, traction control, engine brake control, and hill-start control. A tire pressure monitoring system and three riding modes (Rain, Road, and Dynamic) are also available. Suspension duties on the motorbikes are handled by a BMW Motorrad Duolever on the front side and a cast aluminium single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In the US, the BMW K 1600 B starts at $22,545 (around Rs. 16.82 lakh), while the K 1600 GTL bears a starting price-tag of $26,895 (roughly Rs. 20.07 lakh). The K 1600 Grand America begins at $27,745 (approximately Rs. 20.70 lakh).